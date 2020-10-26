The Dodge City High School girls cross country team is headed to the state 6A cross country meet for the seventh consecutive year.

The team brought home the title from the regional meet run at Cessna Activity Center in Wichita recently.

The Lady Demons were able to beat second place Derby by 1 point as Dodge City’s No. 6 runner, Anna Ridgway, was able to edge past Derby’s fifth runner giving Dodge City the 1 point advantage.

The DCHS team was once again led by their trio of juniors with Serenity Larson finishing fourth, Norma Rodriguez sixth and Daisy Orozco eighth.

The state cross country meet will be held on Saturday at Wichita State University’s cross country course at 4 Mile Creek Resort south of Andover.

Regional Team Results:

1st Dodge City 42

2nd Derby 43

3rd Wichita East 82

4th Garden City 101

5th Liberal 113

6th Campus 145

Incomplete teams: Wichita Southeast, Wichita West, Wichita South

Dodge City individual results, 5 kilometer

4th Serenity Larson 20:02

6th Norma Rodriguez 20:12

8th Daisy Orozco 20:14

11th Andrea Yates 20:46

13th Karina Herrera 21:17

15th Anna Ridgway 21:40

21st Yessica Dozal 22:04

53 runners in the race