The early voting polls are open — at the Butler County Clerk’s Office in El Dorado and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Andover — and voting in the 2020 General Election has begun. Early voting will end at noon Nov. 2.

State and federal races are the focus — as in Butler County none of the county races are contested.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Contested races on the ballots in the county include the presidential race - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden lead the candidates list. Also on county ballots are the U.S. Senate race in Kansas pitting Republican Roger Marshall against Democrat Barbara Bolier. In the U.S. Representative race incumbent Republican Ron Estes is challenged by Democrat Laura Lombard.

In the Kansas Senate District 16 race, Incumbent Republican Ty Masterson is taking on Democrat Timothy Don Fry II. There are three Kansas House races on ballots in Butler County: Dist 72, incumbent Democrat Tim Hodge against Republican Avery Anderson; District 85, Republican Patrick Penn vs. Democracy Marcy Gregory; and District 99, Susan Humphries vs Democrat Phil Hodson. The Times-Gazette has requested candidate profile information for the Kansas Senate and House races, though several candidates have yet to respond.