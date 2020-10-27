Members of the Courtney-Spalding Chapter of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the National DAR Day of Service by recognizing first responders in Ellis and Rooks Counties.

Treats were delivered in Hays to the Kansas Highway Patrol Office, Ellis County EMS/Emergency Manager, Ellis County Rural Fire Department, Hays Fire Department, Hays Police Department/Dispatch/Animal Control and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

In Rooks County gift bags were delivered to the Rooks County Sheriff’s Department and the Plainville Police Department.

The National DAR Day of Service began Oct. 11, 2015 on the 125th anniversary of the founding of DAR.