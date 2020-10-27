HAYS, Kan. – Two Fort Hays State University alumni were recently honored for their teaching achievements.

Aimee Overmiller Buckland, a 2013 mathematics education graduate, was recently awarded the North Central Kansas Tech 212 Award. This award recognizes an instructor each semester who has gone above and beyond expectations in their job responsibilities. Buckland received the award for her work as general education instructor at North Central Kansas Technical College-Beloit campus. In addition to her teaching responsibilities at NCK Tech, Buckland also teaches online classes for the Department of Mathematics at Fort Hays State.

Jerry Braun was awarded the Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year by the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators. Braun, who has worked in the education field for 24 years, currently is a gifted education instructor at Hays Middle School after 20 years as a math teacher in Hays USD 489. He also serves several other districts in the area as part of the Hays West Central Kansas Special Education Co-op. Braun, who graduated from FHSU with a mathematics education degree in 1995, also is an adjunct instructor for FHSU’s Department of Mathematics.