Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is proud to announce that they are the recipient of a grant through Phase Two of the funding Kansas received from the CARES Act. This $11,553.00 grant will go to support families in DSNWK’s Part C, Kid-Link program with much needed learning technology.

Due to COVID-19, in-home services for families were limited due to the lack of necessary technology. Because services to these children are imperative, the need for telehealth has become the best option for families. The tiny-K Part C Program is free to every child that qualifies, despite the family's resources. 38 children are currently being served in this program that are unable to connect virtually due to lack of equipment and connectivity. Having this kind of access to telehealth will also provide opportunities with their physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. DSNWK partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless in providing the devices and connectivity needed to enable families to use telehealth services at a reduced price.

DSNWK would like to thank Nex-Tech Wireless for their support. DSNWK’s Part C covers six counties in rural north central Kansas to provide early intervention services to infants and toddlers from birth up to three years of age.