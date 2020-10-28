HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, recently welcomed three new physician assistants to the medical staff.

Meg Huey, PA-C graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and neuroscience from Grinnell College, in Grinnell Iowa. She completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant at Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas. She is NCCPA certified physician assistant (PA-C) and KSBHA certified physician assistant. Huey will be practicing in the urology clinic.

Joshua A. Lahr, PA-C graduated with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas. He also completed a Master of Science in physician assistant at Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas. Lahr joins the staff of the orthopedic clinic.

Amanda R. Volchoko, PA-C graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health services and a Master of Science in physician assistant studies with a minor in genetics from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is as an NCCPA certified physician assistant (PA-C), KSBHA certified physician assistant and NYSED certified physician assistant. Volchoko is seeing patients in the cancer center.