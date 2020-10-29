The Heartland Community Foundation (HCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new executive director. Sarah Meitner, of Hays, assumes the role effective this week, following the impending retirement of director, Sandy Jacobs. Sandy served as executive director of the Heartland Community Foundation for five years, leading to its substantial growth throughout the three counties it serves: Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties. She will remain with the Foundation at least through Dec. 31, 2020, and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

Sarah brings to the position a background in marketing, fundraising, nonprofit partnership, and communications. She began her career more than 20 years ago in business journalism, but transitioned to copywriting and marketing, specializing in nonprofit work. She continued to provide freelance and contract work to businesses and other groups, while also serving in an advocacy role for disability rights organizations. In her role as board president of The Arc of Central Plains, she has helped lead development of the Hays Accessible Recreation Complex (ARC Park) and the project’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

Sarah has a passion for storytelling, promoting nonprofit programs, and ensuring that the region is thriving in sustainable ways for generations to come. She looks forward to working with the Heartland Community Foundation board members, donors, and community partners to grow the foundation and enhance Ellis, Trego, and Rooks counties.

"The HCF board and myself are extremely excited for Sarah to come aboard with the foundation. She has a vast knowledge of the not-for-profit world and will help guide Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties to even greater accomplishments in the near future. The board would also like to thank Sandy for her leadership and tenacity in growing the reach of the Heartland Community Foundation these past 5 years. We couldn’t have done it without her," said Hardy Howard, HCF President.

The Heartland Community Foundation was established in 2007 to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving benefiting Ellis, Rooks, and Trego counties. Current assets of the foundation exceed $4,000,000. With donor support, the foundation grants more than $300,000 each year to nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, schools, and other groups. Funds have supported a variety of programs and sectors, including education, health care, community social services, conservation and environment, arts and culture, community beautification, and more. The foundation is a permanent source of charitable assets to meet both emerging and existing needs of the local communities. The Heartland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, in Salina.