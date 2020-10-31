A deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office died late Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision between the unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle he was driving and a school bus.

Cpl. Daniel R. Abramovitz, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 4 p.m. at 211th and McIntyre Road in Leavenworth County. said Lt. Candice Breshears of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening while one passenger on the bus, a juvenile whose name and age weren’t made public, sustained minor injuries and was released to parents at the scene, Breshears said.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, she said.

The highway patrol’s critical highway accident response team responded to the scene to complete a forensic map of the crash, Breshears said.

Abramovitz had been a law enforcement officer for 26 years and was set to retire next year, according to the website of the Kansas State Troopers Association. He was survived by his wife and three children, it said.

Further details about the crash weren’t immediately available.