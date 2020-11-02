The Ellis County Health Department has reported more than two dozen new coronavirus cases since Friday.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, the county health department updated its COVID-19 portal, showing 32 new cases of the virus had surfaced in the community over the weekend.

The new numbers bring Ellis County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,479, though only 129 of those remain active. The county has three active hospitalizations.

No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

According to the health department’s portal, 13.1% of COVID-19 tests administered locally have returned positive. According to experts, percentages above 5% are indicative of community spread.