Hays – Amanda Breinig, RN, Acute Care Nurse, was recently recognized as a Daisy Award winner at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System.

This award is presented to an RN in deep appreciation of all that they do, who they are, and the incredible meaningful difference that they have made in the lives of so many people. Breinig was nominated by a family member of one of her patients.

Breinig was selected from a group of blinded nominations voted on by the HaysMed Practice Committee. The Practice Committee consists of Staff and Supervisors from a variety of departments across HaysMed. Nominations are received from patients and family members, physicians, volunteers and Associates for nurses in inpatient, outpatient and clinic settings.

"We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program," said Terry Siek, VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at HaysMed. "Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that."

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. HaysMed is proud to be a DAISY Award Hospital Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor every quarter. To nominate a HaysMed nurse for the DAISY Award online, go to www.haysmed.com/daisyaward. If you have questions, you can call 785.623.238