TOPEKA – Kiara Urban, of Hays, is one of 18 Washburn University Institute of Technology students recently named to the National Technical Honor Society

Urban is a student in the practical nursing program.

NTHS recognizes outstanding career and technical students attending workforce vocational education institutions. To be eligible, students must have a 3.0 or higher GPA, have 95 percent or better attendance, demonstrate leadership and good citizenship and be planning to work in their field of study or continue their education.