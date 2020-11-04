Democrats’ hopes of breaking the state Republican supermajorities in both houses of the Kansas Legislature appear to be fading, with several races still too close to call.

The minority party would need to flip one seat in the Kansas House, or three seats in the Kansas Senate.

But it seems doubtful that the party will manage even that, with several incumbents in central or southern Kansas appearing to lose and not enough gains being made in surburban Kansas City, Kan., to offset those loses.

Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, acknowledged he was "surprised" by the GOP performance down ballot but that it was a testament to frustration with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as messaging from Republican candidates.

"I think people are frustrated with the economy, they’re frustrated with education, kids not being in school," Longbine said.

The biggest battleground was in Johnson County, where some of the tightest Kansas House races were located.

On the House side, which has the best chance of a supermajority being broken, Democrats picked up at least one seat with Jo-Ella Hoye winning in House District 17. Another flip had a much slimmer 500 vote margin, with Mari-Lynn Poskin leading Jane Dirks by only 450 votes in District 20. According to Poskin, a Democrat has never held that seat.

But House Speaker Ron Ryckman appeared to survive his most competitive race yet, leading challenger Kathy Meyer by roughly 700 votes. And Republicans managed to hold onto District 49, fending off a challenge from Katie Dixon.

Republicans also hit back with flips of their own as Pat Proctor beat Democrat Mike Griswold in House District 41 in Leavenworth County. Democrat incumbent Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, trails Republican Avery Anderson by 800 votes in his Harvey County district.

Meanwhile in Hutchinson, Democratic incumbent Jason Probst has a three-vote lead over Republican challenger John Whitesel in the 102nd House District. Probst had previously been the westernmost Democrat in the caucus.

On the Senate side, Democrat Cindy Holscher won the race for the seat held by retiring Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, a flip widely expected for Democrats.

Democrat Jeff Pittman defeated incumbent Sen. Kevin Braun in Senate District 5, marking another pickup for Democrats. The party also appeared to hold onto a Leavenworth County Senate seat held by Sen. Tom Holland.

But Republicans held the lead in virtually all other competitive state Senate races. In Senate District 18, conservative Mike Thompson held a 1,800 vote lead over Democrat Lindsey Constance in a race heavily targeted by left-leaning groups.

In Senate District 11 Republican Kellie Warren held a 2,600 vote lead over Democrat Joy Koesten.

Elsewhere, Republicans appeared to hold onto the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Julia Lynn, although Democrat Stacey Knoll fell only 2,000 votes shy of toppling Beverley Gossage. And Republican Rob Olson held a larger 2,600 vote lead over Democrat Wendy Budetti.

In a further blow to Democrats’ hopes in the Senate, two Republican candidates, Sen. Mike Peterson and Renee Erickson, had significant leads over their Democratic opponents with all precincts reporting. Erickson is running to replace Senate President Susan Wagle, who is retiring.

And in the most shocking result of the night, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley trailed his Republican challenger by 800 votes, with one precinct yet to report. Hensley is the longest tenured legislator in the body’s history and won reelection in 2016 by over 4,000 votes.

A handful of races in both chambers remain too close to call.

One of the biggest issues that will result from who wins the supermajority is redistricting. The next Legislature will get to decide congressional and state legislative maps for the next decade.

Other issues, ranging from abortion to Medicaid expansion, will likely be shaped significantly if Democrats fail to break the supermajority.