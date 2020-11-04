The Ellis County Health Department on Wednesday reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 portal, which was updated around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 29 new cases of the virus brought the county’s total number of cases to 1,508. Only 122 of those cases remain active.

The portal indicated Ellis County has five active hospitalizations, which is an increase of three hospitalizations since Monday. No new deaths were reported.

The percentage of coronavirus tests returning positive still sits at 13.1%.

The health department’s COVID-19 portal is updated early afternoon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.