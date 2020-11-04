A couple of state elections with local candidates turned into blowout victories for the Republican incumbents Tuesday night.

After unofficial results were tallied, Hays Republican Barbara Wasinger won a second term in the Kansas House of Representatives in the 111th District, beating Hays Democrat Eber Phelps. After a hotly-contested election two years ago, when Wasinger edged Phelps, then the incumbent, by 35 votes of more than 8,000 cast, on Tuesday Wasinger won 64 percent of the vote.

In the Kansas Senate 40th District race, Hays Democrat Larry Dreiling came up short in his bid to unseat Goodland Republican Rick Billinger, who won a second term in Topeka. Billinger beat Dreiling in Ellis County with 66 percent of the vote, and in the district he garnered 77 percent of reporting precincts.

