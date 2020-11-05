An Ellis man is being charged in federal court for producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney for Kansas’ Office announced Wednesday.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister, 49-year-old Clinton Wade McElroy, of Ellis, faces one count of producing child pornography and one count of committing a crime involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. Those crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier this year, between May 27 and June 23.

In 2017, McElroy was convicted in Ellis County District Court of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old victim. According to the news releases, he is registered on the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website. He has been registered on the site since April 2018.

If convicted of the recent production charge, McElroy could face 15 to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. If found guilty of the other charge, he could face an additional 10 years in prison.

The FBI investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Jason Hart.