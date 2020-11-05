Two men died Wednesday when a Scott City man attempted a left turn off of US-83 highway was struck by a pair of semis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Steven Craig Gruver, 60, of Scott City, was driving southbound on US-83 in a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup when he initiated a left turn onto Scott County Road 30, which is about 12 miles south of Scott City.

A northbound 2007 Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer that was driven by Brian L. Lytle, 45, of McCook, Neb., hit the pickup as it turned into his path.

After impact, the pickup spun counterclockwise and was hit by a southbound 2021 Freightliner pulling a trailer driven by Benjamin Keith Gilbert, 56, of Jamestown, Kan.

Gruver and a passenger in his truck, James D. Hickert, 37, of Bird City, both died at the scene of the 1:37 p.m. crash. Neither semi driver was hurt, though Gilbert was the only one wearing a seat belt, according to the report.