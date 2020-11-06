The Travel Association of Kansas (TIAK) announced the winners of this year’s Marketing Awards during the virtual 2020 Kansas Tourism Conference on October 28.

The TIAK Marketing Awards are chosen annually to recognize excellence in destination marketing initiatives across the state. They are divided into six categories and broken out by the organization’s marketing budget: Large (over $100,000), Medium (20,000 – $100,000), and Small ($19,999 and under).

Congratulations to the following winners:

Community Awareness Small Budget: Northwest Kansas Travel Council - Community Guide Medium Budget: Abilene CVB - #AbileneStrong Campaign Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - #SupportLocalKCK Campaign

Event Small Budget: Downtown Hays Development Corp - Virtual March 2 Main Welcome for Students Large Budget: Olathe CVB - Virtual Olathe Fourth Fridays

Print Small Budget: Seneca Area Chamber - Big Kansas Road Trip Program Guide Ad Medium Budget: City of Great Bend CVB: Zoo Rack Card Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - KCK Coloring Pages

Online Media Small Budget: Seneca Area Chamber: Big Kansas Road Trip Video Medium Budget: City of Great Bend CVB, Explore Great Bend Website Large Budget: Visit Kansas City, KS - KCK Mini-Escape Campaign

Visitors Guide (in-house) Small Budget: South Central Kansas Tourism Region Medium Budget: Merriam Visitors Bureau Large Budget: Hays CVB

Visitors Guide (outsourced) Small Budget: Visit Shawnee Medium Budget: Visit Manhattan Large Budget: Explore Lawrence

Best In Show Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact - Big Kansas Road Trip Video

30 for 30 Best Marketing Idea: Downtown Hays Development Corporation - Dining with Downtown event

About TIAK: TIAK is a statewide membership organization whose mission is to speak with one voice for the travel and tourism industry in Kansas by supporting all components of the travel development field. Its goals are to influence government decisions, provide a forum for interaction among all industry sectors, and develop programs that positively reflect the impact of tourism on the state and local economies.