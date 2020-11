A Saline County resident had rolled coins and two guns stolen after a break-in in the north part of the county Thursday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it was called to 7701 W. Satanta Road where a back window was broken and the house had been entered.

The resident was missing $1,917 of rolled coins, consisting of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, that were in a dresser, a Remington .22-caliber rifle valued at $300 and a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun valued at $200.