Tabitha Keith joined CASA of the High Plains as executive director on Oct. 17.

Her history with the organization will help her ease into the new position. Keith spent a year at CASA of the High Plains as a Bachelors of Social Work Practicum Student for Washburn University. In the midst of her internship, Keith was hired by CASA of the High Plains as the Transitional Age Youth Specialist.

Keith then spent two years at the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center as a forensic interviewer.

"I may be young, but my passion and hard work for the cause give me the edge needed for the role," Keith said. "I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the organization."

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA of the High Plains’ vision is to ensure that abused and neglected children have a voice in the court system. To do so, CASA recruits, trains and supports community members to advocate in court for the best interest for this vulnerable population. This organization serves children in the 23rd Judicial District in Kansas, including Ellis, Gove, Rooks and Trego counties.

CASA of the High Plains is growing and in need of volunteers and board members. To learn more and get involved, contact the office at 785-628-8641 orcasahighplains@kansascasa.org.