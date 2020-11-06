Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from Midwest Energy, Inc. The grant will be used in DSNWK’s Kid-Link program to purchase books and evaluation items for families and children as they reach developmental milestones. The items help identify a need, as well as, help children to learn a new skill or maintain skills once learned.

The DSNWK Kid-Link Early Intervention Program provides a system of services to help infants and toddlers from birth to age three who have a developmental delay, diagnosed disability, or are at risk for a developmental delay including vision and hearing impairments. These services are provided in the child’s natural living environment. Kid-Link covers six north-central Kansas counties: Norton, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Russell and Smith.

For more information about DSNWK’s Kid-Link program contact Tammy Dreiling at 785-625-5678 or tammy_dreiling@mydsnwk.org.