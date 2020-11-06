American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 and Natoma-Paradise-Waldo USD 399 will co-host the 11th annual Veterans Day Musical Salute, Wednesday, Nov. 11. The program is closed to the public. A Nex-Tech production of the event will be filmed November 10th, and air Veterans Day, November 11 on cable and with a You Tube stream around the world.

The virtual tribute to honor Veterans will feature special guests; Students PreK-12th grades will present Patriotic music; American Legion Post 109 Honor Guard; "For God and Country," Shawna Dunlap, Auxiliary Chaplain. MC will be Superintendent Larry Geist; Patriotic music under the direction of Talley Hickman, music teacher. Special guests via video will include Legislators' special messages. Natoma high school students will present Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy winning essays. Elementary students have created Veterans Day cards to be mailed. Auxiliary Unit 109 will be sending "Greetings of Gratitude" with a special invitation to watch the 11th annual Veterans Day Musical Salute. Natoma students who participated in the first annual Veterans Day Musical Salute in 2010 are now serving in the United States Military.

Natoma Veterans Salute programs from the past years can also be accessed on You Tube. Please mark your calendars and invite families and friends to watch For information, contact Shawna Dunlap, American Legion Auxiliary and USD 399, 785-885-4478.