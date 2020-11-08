Nov. 18 will mark the third year for the countywide ecumenical Thanksgiving food drive, "We’ll Leave Our Lights On."

Sanctuary lights will shine on from 5 to 7 p.m. that Wednesday in 22 area churches to collect donations of nonperishable food.

Food donations may be brought to any participating church. These collections will help refill church pantries and restock the shelves of The Food Bank of Reno County.

Suggested food items include pasta, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese, cereal, canned vegetables, canned meats, canned fruits and canned soup.

The foods we consume are among the most basic ingredients of human development— as essential as clean air and safe drinking water. All people should have access to food that provides sufficient calories and nutrients to promote good health.

This year the number of families and individuals considered marginalized and vulnerable has greatly increased due to the circumstances of the COVID pandemic. One "bad month" can be enough to plunge a household into food insecurity and can suddenly force a family to choose between buying food or medication or paying bills. Families in our own community now face these situations.

Solutions must come principally from people living in our community.

The campaign has witnessed growth over the last 3 years but it isn’t a job for just one church or one organization. It takes a group, a group of partners who believe that together we make a difference.

Participating churches include: Center Amish Mennonite, Community Church of the Brethren, Countryside Baptist, Crossroads Christian Eastwood Church of Christ, Emanuel Lutheran, First Baptist, First Church of the Nazarene, First Mennonite, First Presbyterian, Foundation of Life Ministries, Grace Episcopal, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Living Hope FWB, Macedonia Baptist, New Covenant Presbyterian, Park Place Christian, Pleasantview Mennonite Churches, Tenth Avenue United Methodist, Trinity United Methodist Church, Victorious Life, and Westside Baptist.