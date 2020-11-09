As the need for blood donations continues to become ever-more critical, the American Red Cross is partnering with Eagle Radio to both raise awareness and funding for the organization.

In conjunction with the Robert E & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation, Eagle Radio markets in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri will also be raising funds in an effort to help bolster the Red Cross vehicle fleet.

Donations will help the Red Cross purchase new community emergency vehicles that deliver critical blood needs across the region.

Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Schmidt Foundation.

"The mission of the American Red Cross is more important today than ever, and Eagle Radio is proud to help strengthen the organization and its life-saving efforts," said Eagle Radio Chairman Gary Shorman, who is also the Schmidt Foundation chairman of the board. "We urge our listeners and readers to consider helping this great cause — and strengthen the health and safety of our community at the same time."

Donations can be made by:

• Text to give: You can be a part of our community emergency vehicle campaign by texting the word RCFLEET to 41411 to make a donation.

• https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/eagleradioschmidt-pub.html/

• https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/eagleradioredcross

• Mail: American Red Cross 707 N. Main Wichita, KS 67203. Please indicate Eagle Radio Blood Fleet Campaign on the memo line of your check. Or you can download a mail-in donation form HERE.

Last year, in the Eagle Radio markets, Red Cross collected over 370,000 units of lifesaving blood in support of more than 200 area hospitals.