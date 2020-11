The Ellis County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The county has 218 active coronavirus cases, an increase from the 171 active COVID-19 cases in the health department’s Nov. 6 update.

The new cases per day 7-day average index also rose from 16 to 19 in Monday’s update.

The county reported no new hospitalizations or deaths.

The department’s COVID-19 numbers are updated three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.