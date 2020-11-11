Ellis County administrator J.D. Cox is resigning from the position just four months after he accepted it.

Commission Chair Butch Schlyer said Cox hasn’t officially resigned yet and said the commissioners will look into replacing him once that time comes. Cox confirmed his resignation to The Hays Daily News on Wednesday evening.

Schlyer said it is not unusual that Cox resigned after a short time in the position, which he started on July 1.

"When you are talking about this kind of business that happens," he said.

Schlyer said he wasn’t ready to comment on what commissioners will be looking for in a new administrator.

Cox said he and the county commissioners mutually agreed to part ways, but Cox didn’t comment any further on his resignation.

"It’s a win-win for everybody," said Cox. "I have really enjoyed it here and had a great experience."

The county administrator is the chief administrative officer, chief financial officer and the human resources management officer for the county.

Cox has spent 23 years in local government, serving as city administrator for Neodesha, Kansas, and as city manager of Alliance, Nebraska; Bethany, Oklahoma; and Longwood, Florida.