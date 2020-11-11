As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reached record highs locally and nationally, interim Reno County Commissioner Mark Steffen challenged the approach being taken by local medical professionals to battle the disease, arguing in favor of herd immunity and against isolation and mask-wearing.

Steffen, an anesthesiologist and pain management doctor in private practice, took his seat on the commission Tuesday after appointed to the post by members of the local Republican Party.

Steffen rejected a request by Reno County Health Department interim co-director Karen Hammersmith that the commission help reduce public gatherings by conducting their meetings by Zoom.

After referring to SARS-Co-V-2 as "the China virus," he cautioned Hammersmith and family physician Scott Pauly, chief medical officer with the Hutchinson Clinic, who both spoke during a weekly pandemic update to the commission, against politicizing the issue.

He also contended their approach in addressing the pandemic was based on anecdotal information and not science.

He later suggested that a chiropractor who talked during the public comment portion of the meeting and supported the same theories as Steffen become a medical adviser to the county.

’Focused protection’

Steffen and Brock Wells proposed Reno County follow the theory outlined in the "Great Barrington Declaration," a statement drafted by three university scientists and published by the American Institute for Economic Research in Great Barrington, Mass.

The Libertarian think tank is funded in large part by oil and tobacco companies and the Charles Koch Foundation.

It advocates for "focused protection" of those most at risk to minimize the societal harm of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The theory is based on statistically lower death rates from the virus among younger people.

The World Health Organization and numerous academic and publi -health bodies have called the proposed strategy dangerous, unethical and lacking a sound scientific basis. Critics include Anthony Fauci, a lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Commissioner Ron Hirst, while not referring to the theory, again voiced his concern about keeping children out of school and the mental health impacts that can have.

Nursing homes

Steffen, contending most of the deaths from COVID-19 are tied to nursing homes, asked Hammersmith what was being done to protect that population.

"What we’ve been doing all along," she said. "We’ve locked down the nursing homes. They’ve been shut down to start with, and we’re continuing with the model."

Nursing home patients become infected, she said, when nursing home employees get the virus while in the community and bring it into the home. The homes have implemented strict testing measures required by federal regulators, but infections still occur.

Steffen then criticized the testing requirements.

"I’ve had a lot of phone calls from nursing homes reaching out for help," he said. "It came in the form of an unfunded mandate. The whole point of it is focused testing, focused protection."

Hammersmith then suggested Steffen, a newly elected senator, help get funding for the testing through the Legislature.

Nursing homes have accounted for the second-largest number of cases among clusters in the county, behind prisons.

The 150 confirmed cases in Reno County nursing homes, involving both residents and staff, account for about 4.5% of the county’s now more than 3,000 confirmed positives.

They also account for six local deaths.

But that’s only a quarter of the 24 deaths the county has now recorded. Two deaths have also been tied to religious gatherings.

"People don’t necessarily identify themselves as high risk, and they turn around and go to those things with larger gatherings, like church," Hammersmith said.

Other response

"It sounds like the real issue is the hospital," Steffen said. "What steps are you taking to help empower individuals to be prepared if they do catch the disease to stay out of the hospital? Have we networked with the hospital to let people know about zinc and aspirin and things like that?"

Hammersmith said they continue to promote exercise and healthy eating, but that "by the time you catch this virus, if you haven’t changed lifestyle habits that put you at risk, it’s hard to catch up. High blood pressure should be dealt with, diabetes is the same way. Lose weight, be more healthy, those are the problems we work on at the health department each and every day."

Pauly emphasized that, because of the number of COVID-19 cases overwhelming the hospital, the facility is limited in its ability to treat patients with other life-threatening issues.

Some have had to be sent to hospitals out of the region or the state because regional hospitals are also full.

"The numbers are startling," Pauly said. "We’re on track for 200 (COVID-19) admissions for November. In October, we’ve had more COVID than total stroke patients over a quarter of the year."

Treatment questions

Steffen also questioned Pauly about what treatments and testing were being used, and why they don't use some treatments earlier.

Pauly noted those types of treatments are only called for in more severe cases and then based on risk analysis. He started listing what types of tests are done when Commissioner Ron Hirst cut him off and said the discussion was becoming too technical.

Most people with the virus, Pauly said, don’t need treatment other than over-the-counter medications to reduce symptoms.

"Clearly you’re missing groups that do need it," Steffen said. "You need to look at other treatments like Hydroxychloroquine and nebulizers."

A nebulizer is a small machine that turns liquid medicine into a mist, which is then inhaled.

"Hydroxychloroquine has not shown to be beneficial," Pauly said. "That’s why it was not used for the president. We stay away from nebulizers with an aerosolized virus. If they are used it has to be in a negative pressure room."

"That’s herd thinking," Steffen responded. "It’s not proven. It’s herd thinking in the medical community where science has not backed it up. You need to educate your patients and not scare them so much. When you’re in public and talking to people you have to be careful."

"That goes both ways," Pauly replied, leaving the podium.