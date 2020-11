Melba Stos will turn 90 on Nov. 14. She sould love to receive cards and well-wishes at 6025 Eisenhower, Great Bend, KS 67530.

Her children are: Aggie Lang, Shari and Maynard Miller, Lou Ann and Norman Legleiter, Betty Miller, Leo and Charlotte Stos, Gene and Kristi Stos, Steve Stos and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.