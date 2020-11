Ellis County reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 as active cases in the county jumped by over 100 cases since Friday.

The Nov. 6 update to the Ellis County COVID-19 dashboard had 171 active cases with Wednesday’s update reporting 288 active cases. The new cases per day 7-day average metric rose to an average of 25 new cases a day.

Wednesday’s update reported no additional deaths and one less hospitalization than Monday’s report.

The county’s positivity rate is 14.4%.

The health office updates numbers Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.