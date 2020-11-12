Due to COVID staffing concerns, the Ellis County Clerk’s Office is closing their office to the public effective immediately. The office will stay closed to the public until Noon on Monday, Nov. 16th. Staff will remain in the office to answer phone calls and prepare for the upcoming election canvass.

If you need to contact the County Clerk’s office, please call 785-628-9410.

This has been approved by the County Clerk in consultation with the Health Department and the Ellis County Commission Chair. The County Clerk is taking these precautions to protect their staff, the public, and to be able to continue work on the Nov. 16th election canvass.

All other offices in the Ellis County Administrative Building are open for normal operations.

The Ellis County District court jury selection process to be held in the Commission chambers on Nov. 13th will still occur as planned as and scheduled. All jurors summoned for the November 13 jury selection process still need to report to the administration building at their scheduled time.