Inspired by the Spread The Love Movement in Hutchinson, Third Thursday this month will be a virtual Spread The Light event. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

For many years the holiday lights of Downtown Hutchinson are turned on during November’s Third Thursday and this year is no exception, though it will be a little different than in years past.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Spread The Light music program, hosted and introduced by The Heartstrings Project, a trio of folk musicians from the East Coast.

The music program will include a variety of selections from our community musical groups. This portion of the event will be streamed live from the Dillon Nature Center. The program concludes with original music from The Heartstrings Project themselves.

At 6:30 p.m., Mayor Jade Piros Carvalho will invite us to watch a livestream as the holiday lights along Main Street are switched on Downtown.

In addition to the lights on the buildings, you will witness artists Kylee Baldetti and Shaelee Mendenhall creation, an illuminated sculptural piece located at Ave A Park Gazebo. Baldetti and Mendenhall have together created over 600 anonymously painted hearts throughout the community in their Spread The Love Hutch project. Their contribution to Hutchinson lifted spirits during this complex year.

Around 6:45 p.m., local musicians will perform during an open mic time. Musician’s Appreciation Open Mic Night gives local performers a safe place to play for the community and a way to reach a broad audience. Listen in to local talent, and to show support, you will have access to an Online Tip Jar, and those donations will be tax-deductible.

"It is inspiring to see resilience and keep discovering ways to keep the spirit of the community going." Veronika Nelson says. Nelson is a force in the Heartland Arts and Culture Collective, which serves to bring the community together around our arts and heritage.

Facebook and YouTube platforms will be used to livestream the Spread The Light Event.

