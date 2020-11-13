HUTCHINSON — More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoe box gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoe box gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

There is still time for individuals, families, and groups to fill empty shoe boxes with fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the "How to Pack a Shoe Box" of the OCC website.

"In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. "Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoe box gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ."

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoe box gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the curbside drop-off.

Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week may visit the organization’s "Important COVID-19 Updates" page for the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.