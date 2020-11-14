Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas held its first ever awards ceremony as a virtual event on October 20th. The event was made virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff, individuals served by DSNWK and community people were given recognition through a special video that is on the DSNWK website www.dsnwk.org.

Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:

Atwood - Amber Barnett, Roger Prideaux, Martina Urban, Barb Wolters

Hays - Robert Begler, Michelle Bland, Janet Bolander, Derek Crabtree, Tammy Dreiling, Terri Farrington, Connie Fross, Sandra Garner, Timothy Gohl, Jeremy Goodale, Lacy Goodwin, LeAnne Kroeger, Christopher McCullough, Cheryl Morgan, Jared Normandin, Julie Quakenbush, Brina Robinson, Leah Schlyer, Edward Shiltz, Lance Sprick

Hill City - Karla Morgan, Vince Walker

Russell - Geneva Darty, Kathryn Garrett, Tamara Lynch, Harley Ricketts

Special recognition was also paid to four staff members for their outstanding work with persons with disabilities. Michelle Bland, Dustin Olsen, Leanna Carrier of Hays, and Lennice Hope of Hill City were each presented with the Employee of the Year Award.

Two $100 scholarship awards were presented to Anna Barrett and Brietta Wheeler of Hays. This award was given from the Jerelyn Becker Memorial Scholarship Fund for employees studying in higher education in a field related to serving people with developmental disabilities.

Several awards were given to individuals served by DSNWK for achievement through employment. Those receiving awards and listed by location were:

Atwood - Janey Engleman, Judy Leiker

Hays - Ethan Asuncion, Jessica Boeckner, Marie Brier, Lakin Eckroat, Joshua Finger, Matthew Green, Jack Hashenberger, Jacob Houghton, Jeanne Jones, Nicholas Leis, Joshua Rupe, Theron Schmidt, Asia Schonthaler

Hill City - Gerald Hasenbank

Russell - Glen Geschwentner, Kylie Reddig, Brooke Schroeder, Orrin Stephenson

DSNWK presented two Individual Achievement Awards to individuals served by DSNWK. Brextyn New of Jennings and Jamie McMurtrie of Hays were presented these awards which go each year to one youth and one adult who have shown tremendous individual progress throughout the year.

DSNWK plans to recognize several members of area communities in the near future with special awards. McDonalds in Hays will receive DSNWK's Employer of the Year Award for their outstanding support of people with disabilities in the workforce. The Community Support Award will be presented to Haley Nixon with the Hays Recreation Commission for their outstanding support to individuals served by DSNWK with their specially designed classes for special populations. Recognition will be made to two individuals with DSNWK’s Good Neighbor Awards. Alvin Bieker, individual served in Atwood was recognized for his community involvement and Beverly Medley in Hays was recognized for her personal support of the people served by DSNWK.

Finally, DSNWK recognized Adrian Wolf of Hays as an outgoing member of DSNWK’s Board of Directors.

DSNWK is a 501c3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.