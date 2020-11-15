Catholic Charities, Wichita, is partnering with Kansas Eviction Prevention Program to help tenants and their landlords apply for up to $5,000 in rental assistance.

Catholic Charities’ Wichita office is helping people who live in Butler, Harvey, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner counties sign up for the program designed to help Kansans who are facing eviction because of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be processed in the order that they are received, and are being accepted through Dec. 31 or until the funds run out.

In the greater Wichita area, tenants and landlords wanting to apply for funds should call Matt Lowe at (316) 264-8344, ext. 4112.