The Ellis County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Monday’s update to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There have been 20 total deaths related to COVID-19 in Ellis County.

The average number of cases per day in the last seven days climbed from 30 on Friday to 36 on Monday.

There are currently 399 active cases and 12 hospitalizations.

Since reporting began, Ellis County has recorded 1,908 COVID-19 cases with 1,489 recovered cases.

The seven-day average of percent of positive tests is 42% for the county .

Ellis County’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday.