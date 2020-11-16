Kwik Shop is temporarily closing its location at 1301 Vine Street after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store was closed at 11:30 a.m. Monday. It will be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew and will re-open in the next few days, Kwik Shop said in a press release.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," the statement read. "All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support."