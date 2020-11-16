Dr. Dharma Jairam wasted no time in making a difference for colleagues and students at Fort Hays State University.

Jairam, chair of the Department of Psychology who joined the FHSU faculty in June, created a new Data Analysis Lab for all university faculty and students interested in doing research.

The lab provides help, support and guidance for any form of research, including all aspects of qualitative and quantitative data collection. It features services ranging from asking the right research questions to interpreting statistical analysis.

For example, if a student wants to know how to design a certain study but is not sure how to even get started, the consultant team can help with asking the right questions. Clients will receive services from the doctoral level experts in research and analysis via Zoom consultations.

"Even in the short time I’ve been at Fort Hays State, I’ve seen a plethora of research activity on campus," Jairam said. "Our goal is for the analysis lab to help make the research process more accessible and remove any barriers about research that students or faculty might have."

Comprising the team of consultants along with Jairam are four faculty members from the psychology department: Professors Dr. Carol Patrick and Dr. Janett Naylor-Tincknell, Assistant Professor Dr. Whitney Whitaker and Instructor Dr. Nuchelle Chance.

For an appointment, visit fhsu.edu/psych/data-analysis-lab or contact Dr. Jairam at 785-628-4170 or d_jairam2@fhsu.edu.