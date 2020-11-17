Effective November 19, 2020, and until further notice, City of Hays buildings will be closed to the public. This includes all departments except for the Hays Regional Airport, which will remain open to accommodate commercial air service and general aviation, as well as the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course, which will remain open for play, but with limited clubhouse access.

Due to the recent increase in COVID cases, this action is being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and our employees. The City of Hays will continue to provide services to the community, and there will be no interruption to essential services. Customers and the public will need to utilize the City’s online resources at www.haysusa.com to make utility payments, apply for permits, and communicate with City Staff. Staff in each department will also be available by phone.