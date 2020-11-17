Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is proud to announce a grant award from the Russell County Area Community Foundation (RCACF) in the amount of $2,991.00 to benefit Pioneer Developmental Center in Russell.

DSNWK will be utilizing the grant toward the purchase of a mobile monitoring device at Pioneer Developmental Center in Russell. This equipment can monitor systolic and diastolic noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP), pulse rate, and mean arterial pressure (MAP). Having this equipment ready to go on wheels allows for a more rapid response by staff when an individual is sick or having a medical emergency, especially in the COVID environment.

"This generous grant from the Russell County Area Community Foundation will allow us to provide more efficient care for the people we serve in Russell," states Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President. "This equipment can help detect or diagnose a problem much quicker and provide a higher quality work experience for our staff."

