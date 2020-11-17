From "The Star Spangled Banner" to "God Bless America," 11th annual Veterans Day Musical Salute in Natoma gave honor to Veterans and Active Military, living near and far.

The filmed event by Nex-Tech Productions was filmed Nov. 10, and aired on Veterans Day, Nov. 11th.

Superintendent Larry Geist welcomed special guests United States Senator Jerry Moran and American Legion National Commander James W. Oxford for special Veterans Day virtual addresses; also, Kansas Senator Elaine Bowers and House Representative, Troy Waymaster. Katelyn Lindsey and Roy Hockett posted the American and Legion flags. American Legion Auxiliary officer Linda Crawford gave the invocation.

Under the musical direction of Talley Hickman, students preschool, Kindergarten-12th grades performed 14 songs through instruments, voice, and choreography.

Due to the coronavirus, students circled the auditorium for the performance that was closed to the public. The event was co-hosted by Natoma-Paradise-Waldo USD 399 with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109.

The virtual production by Nex-Tech continues to air on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvTYMamFWBo. For information contact USD 399 785-885-4478.