Due to the recent increase in COVID cases, City Commission meetings and work sessions will be open through remote access while physical access will be curtailed. This will be in effect until further notice.

Meetings and work sessions will be broadcast live via Nex-Tech’s YouTube channel, on Nex-Tech cable channel 103, and on Eagle cable channel 14 or 614.

Nex-Tech’s YouTube channel can be accessed by going to the homepage of www.haysusa.com and scrolling down to the "City News" section. Public comment for Non-Agenda items will be accepted in writing and can be emailed to publiccomment@haysusa.com. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but we appreciate the public’s cooperation while we continue to implement measures to protect the health of the community.