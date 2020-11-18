As COVID-19 case counts rise in state correctional facilities, the state reported Wednesday that an 81-year-old man died from the virus, the 11th inmate fatality so far during the pandemic.

The man, who was being held at Lansing Correctional Facility, had underlying medical conditions, the Kansas Department of Corrections reported. The agency did not release the individual’s name.

He was transferred to the hospital last week after testing positive for the virus, KDOC said. The man was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The inmate is the fifth Lansing inmate to die from COVID-19 and the 11th overall. Three staff members have also died after contracting the virus.

The news comes 48 hours after an inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility died from the virus.

Case counts have dramatically increased at the state’s correctional facilities in recent weeks.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, for instance, is reporting 311 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Prisons in El Dorado, Ellsworth, Topeka and Winfield are also reporting a substantial number of cases, KDHE data indicates.