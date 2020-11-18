The Ellis County Health Department reported Wednesday 73 new COVID-19 cases since Monday and one additional death. The number of daily cases of coronavirus per seven-day average dropped from 36 on Monday to 31 on Wednesday.

The additional death brings the county to 21 total coronavirus-related deaths.

There are 399 active cases in the county with 12 hospitalizations.

The County has reported 1,981 cases with 1,561 recovered cases.

The percent of positive rate is 15.5% in the county. The seven-day average of percent positives is 38.5%.