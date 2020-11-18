DIGHTON – A former Lane County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday.

Geoffrey David Birney, 35, formerly of Healy, was sentenced to 122 months in state prison on two counts of aggravated internet trading of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of child.

The sentence was given by Chief Judge Bruce T. Gatterman in Lane County District Court. Birney entered his guilty plea to the charges in October.

Investigators determined the crimes occurred between Nov. 7, 2018 and March 9, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Wichita Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, Grandview Plaza Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Topeka office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General C.J. Rieg and Stephanie Plasc