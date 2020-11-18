Voters have made their selection and congratulations not only to the winners but everyone willing to put their name on the ballot and offer a choice.

While many people remain dissatisfied with some outcomes, one thing comes through clearly from our recent elections: some very good candidates, people who truly have strong abilities, would serve the public well and make excellent elected officials don't always win.

To my memory, this election cycle saw more highly qualified candidates lose, while at least in some races, marginal office seekers won.

Specifically, Ed Berger, Garth Strand, Tad Dower and Jeff Stroberg should be commended for getting into their respective races, how they conducted their campaigns and strengths that would serve them and the public well.

Reno County’s strong "red wave" nearly took down another well qualified candidate, Rep. Jason Probst, who depending on individual views and party philosophy, is one of the county's strongest and most sensible legislators.

In several instances, both winning and losing candidates would have made good choices and served admirably.

Tad Dower, who ran for Reno County District Judge and has been a long time Municipal Court Judge in Hutchinson, is an excellent decision maker with strong practical, sensitive and common sense views. Frankly, he deserves to be a district judge, the type we need more of to have faith in the judicial system. Ed Berger has been a proven administrator for years and did a stellar job of staying in touch with his constituents along with making hard decisions as a state senator.

Garth Strand, who stressed solutions over politics, is a solid businessman, has thoughtful leadership skills and needs to consider seeking office again at some level because public servants like him are hard to come by. I don't know Stroberg well but his accounting background and willingness to listen to concerns are the earmarks of someone needed in public office.

Some very good candidates won, we wish them well and they will do a good job. But it seems to me that this time around we had an abundance of well qualified people who didn't win but whose abilities and willingness to serve cry out for another try sometime in the future.

Our political system isn't designed to, and sometimes doesn't, produce the best and most capable winners. The crazy year of 2020 underscored that unfortunate fact.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW and former Reno County Commissioner, can be reached at 620-960-6733 or dan.deming2@gmail.com.