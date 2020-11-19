The Fort Hays State University Management Development Center is partnering with the Center for Entrepreneurship to educate the campus and community on COVID-19 through a two-hour virtual workshop.

This learning and discussion session consists of the first 50 minutes of a 400-minute course offered by Johns Hopkins University. Topics covered include the most critical knowledge of COVID-19: its origins, clinical signs and symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, transmission and the infectious period.

The workshop, which will be held over Zoom, will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 2020; and Jan. 12, Feb. 16, March 16 and April 13, 2021. To register for the course or for more information, visit www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/covid19-course/index.

The two-hour FHSU course, which will include a Q&A session, will be led by three local professionals: Jason Kennedy, director of Ellis County Health Services; Dr. Jane Talkington, assistant professor of management, Center for Entrepreneurship; and Dr. Kevin Amidon, director of FHSU’s Honors College. Their combined knowledge of COVID-19 related topics will offer insights on best practices concerning the virus.

This serves as an introductory to the full John Hopkins University course, which participants can finish on your own time for no additional cost. The comprehensive, 400-minute course teaches about mechanics, logistics, and challenges of contact tracing. Those who complete the Johns Hopkins course receives certification for employment as a contact tracer with an official public health agency.