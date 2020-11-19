EL DORADO — A fundraiser to provide operational funds to support the activities of El Dorado Main Street was held Oct. 30, with raffle prizes provided by local sponsors.

Tickets were sold online for $5 each or $20 for five, and the prize-drawing was held live on Facebook. Presentation of the awards took place in person during the first two weeks of November.

"We had to cancel our annual Steak Bonanza fundraiser, so this was a great replacement event," said Emily Connell, executive director of El Dorado Main Street.

Timm Gaughan, of El Dorado Music Lessons; Leon Leachman, president of El Dorado Main Street; and supporter John Prigmore were the official name-pullers for the live, virtual drawing event. They took turns drawing winners from a rolling ticket drum, while Gaughan provided a series of drum rolls.

"In hard times like we’ve been having this year it's really wonderful to have sponsors step up to help a nonprofit continue to work by offering items to be raffled," Connell said. "We are so appreciative of our raffle sponsors, Sutherland’s El Dorado and John Prigmore."

Sutherland’s El Dorado donated a $1,000 gift certificate and the winner was Laken Wise. Sponsor John Prigmore donated a handmade, old-fashioned, wooden ice box replica, which was won by Waneta Dunn.

"We met our fundraising goal and even surpassed it," Connell said.