TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled a series of virtual workshops to learn more about Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) and how it will affect electric ratepayers.

Each workshop will cover a specific set of topics related to the plan, and are open to virtual public viewing.

Evergy representatives will make a presentation at each workshop followed by questions from commissioners and intervenors in the general investigation docket.

The commission opened the investigation to evaluate whether the STP is in the public interest.

The public is invited to view the meetings, which will be broadcast on the commission’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uTcucl0oyHJr-_iOheuuw/featured). They will also be available on the site for later viewing.

The workshops schedule, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m., include: Dec. 3, Grid Modernization Investments; Dec. 21, Operational Efficiencies; Jan. 21, Enhanced Customer Experience; and May 5, Evergy update presentation on STP after incorporation of feedback.

The general investigation docket is also available for viewing on the KCC’s website at: https://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/portal/kscc/PSC/DocketDetails.aspx?DocketId=5bf302bc-3a8c-4bd9-8652-fd3e63161bc5