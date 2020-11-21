COVID-19 cases per day in the last seven days rose from 31 on Wednesday to 37 on Friday according to the Ellis County Health Department’s updated COVID-19 dashboard.

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the county, bringing the death total to 23 in Ellis County.

With 148 new cases reported since Wednesday, there are are currently 455 active cases in the county. Fifteen Ellis County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

There have been 2,129 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County since reporting began with 1,651 recovered cases.

The seven-day average of percent of positive tests is 40.7 percent.