The seven-day average of daily cases rose again for Ellis County in Monday’s latest COVID-19 update, climbing from 37 cases on Friday to 40 on Monday.

Eighty-three new cases were identified since Friday. There are currently 476 active cases in the county with 15 active hospitalizations.

Ellis County has recorded 2,212 total cases since reporting began, with 1,713 recovered cases and 23 deaths.

A total of 12,602 tests have been administered for the county with 2,078 positive results for a 16.5% of positive rate. The seven-day average of percent of positives is 36.4.