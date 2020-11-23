CANTON — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism hosted its annual auction of surplus bison Wednesday at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

This year’s event was open to registered buyers only, and face masks were required.

The annual auction is used to manage the size of herd at the 2,000-acre preserve. Maxwell is home to a bison herd and an elk herd.

About 50 bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge were available for auction, including:

• 11 2-year-old bulls

• Three cows

• Two cow/calf pairs

• Eight yearling heifers

• Seven yearling bulls

• Eight heifer calves

• Nine bull calves

The bison corrals are located 6 miles north and 1.25 miles west of Canton, or 5 miles south and 1.25 miles west of Roxbury.

The preserve, open year-round, has canceled traditional Christmas tours and storytimes for this year.

Kansan photographer Michele Clark shot these images during the auction. For more photos, visit thekansan.com.